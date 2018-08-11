D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Coty Inc (COTY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 48,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 565.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,143,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,336,000 after buying an additional 121,163 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 108,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 60,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,040,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,542,000 after buying an additional 636,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

In other Coty news, insider Daniel E. Ramos purchased 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $669,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,947.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Coty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Coty from $19.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

COTY opened at $12.05 on Friday. Coty Inc has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.28.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.