D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KHP Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 304.6% in the second quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 132.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Jackson Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $62.99 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

