D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 471 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,700,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,504,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,986,115,000 after purchasing an additional 932,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,659,000. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,781,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $128.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $113.76 and a 52 week high of $150.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.89%. analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Travelers Companies to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.81.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $904,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

