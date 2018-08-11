CytRx (CYTR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CYTRX CORP. is engaged in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical related products and services including human therapeutics focused on high-value critical- care therapies. “

CYTR has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of CytRx from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of CytRx traded down $0.02, hitting $1.12, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 83,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,876. CytRx has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.84.

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. sell-side analysts predict that CytRx will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CytRx stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CytRx Co. (NASDAQ:CYTR) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.90% of CytRx worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies.

