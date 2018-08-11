CyrusOne (CONE) Price Target Raised to $73.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.47.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne traded down $0.59, reaching $64.90, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 563,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,590. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $66.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.78. CyrusOne had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 58.97%.

In other CyrusOne news, insider Venkatesh S. Durvasula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,792,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,309 shares of company stock worth $532,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 32,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 303,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,548,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.