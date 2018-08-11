Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,523,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,399,000 after buying an additional 256,495 shares during the period. Thomaspartners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 1,347,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,530,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,268,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,429,000 after buying an additional 177,992 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,134,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,889,000 after buying an additional 342,899 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,600,000 after buying an additional 91,004 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PH. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$162.10” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MED cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin opened at $168.00 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $152.47 and a twelve month high of $212.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Suever sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $376,179.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.73, for a total transaction of $100,736.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,106 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

