Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys New Holdings in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 71,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 47,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 82,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower stock opened at $149.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $130.37 and a 12-month high of $155.28. The firm has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.04). American Tower had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

In other American Tower news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $6,090,669.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 223,227 shares in the company, valued at $31,010,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $6,599,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,658 shares of company stock worth $27,328,763 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $167.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.56.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

