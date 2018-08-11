Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,987 Target Co. (TGT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,987 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. MKM Partners set a $91.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

In other news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $3,484,649.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,813 shares of company stock valued at $4,076,175 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target opened at $82.71 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $83.17. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Target had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 52.65%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

