Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 703 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,746.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $139.29 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $102.81 and a 52 week high of $141.52. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 50.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.73.

In related news, VP Maria Black sold 8,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total transaction of $1,124,696.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $314,669.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,111.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

