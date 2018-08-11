Cypress Energy Partners (CELP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 13th. Analysts expect Cypress Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 71.49% and a net margin of 2.37%. On average, analysts expect Cypress Energy Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CELP opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.57. Cypress Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Cypress Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 168.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cypress Energy Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Cypress Energy Partners Company Profile

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and environmental services in North America. It operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Integrity Services (IS), and Water and Environmental Services (W&ES). The PIS segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines, oil and natural gas gathering systems, pump and compressor stations, storage facilities and terminals, and gas distribution systems.

