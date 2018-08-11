CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics traded up $0.45, hitting $12.09, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,914. The company has a market capitalization of $684.66 million, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBAY. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

