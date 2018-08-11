Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.02, reaching $1.58, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 13,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,071. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

CYCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

