Cyberark Software (CYBR) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Dougherty & Co boosted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Cyberark Software traded up $1.26, reaching $71.15, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 682,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,429. Cyberark Software has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $71.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 97.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.96.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.93 million. analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the second quarter worth $4,470,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 14.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 437,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,570,000 after purchasing an additional 54,003 shares during the period. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the second quarter worth $220,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 26.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,481,000 after purchasing an additional 135,332 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the second quarter worth $1,956,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.