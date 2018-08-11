CUSHING RENAISS/COM (SZC) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1367 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.

CUSHING RENAISS/COM has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

SZC stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. CUSHING RENAISS/COM has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $21.30.

There is no company description available for The Cushing® Renaissance Fund Common.

