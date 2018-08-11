CUI Global Inc (CUI) CEO William J. Clough Buys 10,000 Shares

CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) CEO William J. Clough acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $22,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CUI Global traded up $0.08, hitting $2.25, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 61,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,685. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.23. CUI Global Inc has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.91.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.58 million. CUI Global had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 17.26%. equities research analysts predict that CUI Global Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 186,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,534,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 126,650 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CUI Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $927,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of CUI Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CUI Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised CUI Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on CUI Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

