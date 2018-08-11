Cubic (CUB) PT Raised to $78.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CUB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cubic from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cubic to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

CUB opened at $73.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.49 and a beta of 0.99. Cubic has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Cubic had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $296.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Cubic will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cubic by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 4,493.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 210,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 205,472 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through four segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

