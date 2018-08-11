Crystal Rock Capital Management Acquires New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Crystal Rock Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. South State Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. South State Corp now owns 6,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 444,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $643,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,172,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,697,157,000 after purchasing an additional 111,563 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.29, for a total value of $4,239,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,574.11, for a total value of $3,233,221.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,541 shares in the company, valued at $70,112,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,438 shares of company stock worth $27,553,529. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,886.30 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $931.75 and a 52 week high of $1,914.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $908.41 billion, a PE ratio of 414.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $52.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,550.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,020.00 target price (up previously from $1,800.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,933.51.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

