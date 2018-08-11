CryoPort (CYRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
CryoPort stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.26. 1,378,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,733. The company has a market cap of $426.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 0.85. CryoPort has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $16.88.
CYRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $12.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
About CryoPort
Cryoport, Inc provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.
