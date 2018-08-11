CryoPort (CYRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CryoPort stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.26. 1,378,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,733. The company has a market cap of $426.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 0.85. CryoPort has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $12.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $29,411.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CryoPort

Cryoport, Inc provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

