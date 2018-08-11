Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

Crown Crafts has a payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Crown Crafts opened at $5.90 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Crown Crafts has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 million. equities research analysts predict that Crown Crafts will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald R. Ratajczak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,151 shares in the company, valued at $741,860.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

