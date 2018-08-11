Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,060 Shares of Sasol Limited (SSL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 8.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 349,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after buying an additional 26,215 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sasol in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sasol by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 8.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sasol by 65.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sasol alerts:

SSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

SSL stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. Sasol Limited has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $39.69.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemicals and energy company. It operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. The company operates coal mines; develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, and Gabon; and markets commodity and various performance chemicals, such as organics, inorganics and wax value chains, as well as polymers, solvents, and ammonia-based fertilizers.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.