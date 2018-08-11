Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of MKS Instruments opened at $91.25 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.40 and a 1 year high of $128.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $573.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.99 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 25.69%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

In other news, Director Peter Hanley sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $117,043.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,679.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at $658,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,514 shares of company stock worth $369,450. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Featured Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.