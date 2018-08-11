Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cross Country Healthcare earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.829909531469 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.33. 402,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,468. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $328.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $204.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider William J. Grubbs bought 10,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $89,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 422,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,058.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks bought 11,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $99,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,776.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,091 shares of company stock valued at $238,198 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.