Critical Survey: Arch Capital Group (ACGL) vs. James River Group (JRVR)

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) and James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Arch Capital Group has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, James River Group has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

28.2% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of James River Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Arch Capital Group and James River Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group 1 4 4 0 2.33 James River Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus price target of $16.63, indicating a potential downside of 44.99%. James River Group has a consensus price target of $43.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.46%. Given James River Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe James River Group is more favorable than Arch Capital Group.

Dividends

James River Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Arch Capital Group does not pay a dividend. James River Group pays out 76.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. James River Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arch Capital Group and James River Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group $5.63 billion 2.19 $619.27 million $1.07 28.24 James River Group $817.63 million 1.46 $43.56 million $1.57 25.46

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than James River Group. James River Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arch Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Capital Group and James River Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group 10.47% 6.95% 1.90% James River Group 4.88% 7.01% 1.74%

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats James River Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employers' liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workers' compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. The company's Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to mortgage originators. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The company's Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides workers' compensation coverage for residential contractors, light manufacturing operations, transportation workers, healthcare workers, and fronting and program business in North Carolina, Georgia, New Jersey, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Virginia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Its Casualty Reinsurance segment offers proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and unaffiliated insurance companies. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

