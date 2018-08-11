Critical Comparison: Rubicon Technology (RBCN) vs. Yingli Green Energy (YGE)

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ: RBCN) and Yingli Green Energy (NYSE:YGE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rubicon Technology and Yingli Green Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Yingli Green Energy 2 0 0 0 1.00

Yingli Green Energy has a consensus target price of $1.31, indicating a potential downside of 8.40%. Given Yingli Green Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yingli Green Energy is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Yingli Green Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $5.04 million 4.54 -$17.85 million N/A N/A Yingli Green Energy $1.29 billion 0.02 -$509.97 million ($9.50) -0.15

Rubicon Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yingli Green Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yingli Green Energy has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Yingli Green Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology -265.92% -35.10% -33.44% Yingli Green Energy -39.90% N/A -9.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.8% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Yingli Green Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yingli Green Energy beats Rubicon Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and blanks, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. The company's product lines include thin, double-side polished windows as thin as 300 microns for 6 inches optical windows, and large-area blanks and polished windows; round C-plane sapphire windows approximately 11 inches in diameter and A-plane windows approximately 18 inches in diameter with UV grade windows approximately 13.5 inches in diameter; and sapphire window blanks at 36 x 18 x 0.8 inches dimensions. It markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in Asia, Australia, North America, and Europe. The company's principal customers include defense sub-contractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. Rubicon Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

Yingli Green Energy Company Profile

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, sells, and installs photovoltaic (PV) products. The company offers polysilicon ingots and blocks, polysilicon wafers, PV cells, PV modules, and integrated PV systems; and develops and operates solar projects. It is also involved in the research, manufacture, sale, and installation of renewable energy products; marketing and sale of PV products and related accessories; and import and export trading activities, as well as invests in renewable energy projects. The company primarily sells its PV modules to distributors, wholesalers, power plant developers and operators, and PV system integrators under the Yingli and Yingli Solar brands in the People's Republic of China, Japan, India, the United States, England, Turkey, France, Germany, England, and internationally. Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Baoding, the People's Republic of China.

