Critical Analysis: Renren (RENN) & Smartsheet (SMAR)

Renren (NYSE: RENN) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Renren and Smartsheet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $202.10 million 0.75 -$110.42 million ($1.61) -1.37 Smartsheet $111.25 million 23.85 -$49.10 million N/A N/A

Smartsheet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Renren.

Profitability

This table compares Renren and Smartsheet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren -42.22% -17.68% -10.73% Smartsheet N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Renren and Smartsheet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A Smartsheet 0 0 7 0 3.00

Smartsheet has a consensus target price of $26.83, suggesting a potential upside of 3.72%. Given Smartsheet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than Renren.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of Renren shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Smartsheet shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Smartsheet beats Renren on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renren

Renren Inc. operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers. The company also sells used automobiles and related products; arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing for used automobile dealerships; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services. It offers vehicles at its in-store showrooms; and through Kaixin Auto app, as well as through other online vertical channels, such as Autohome and 58.com. In addition, the company develops Chime, a software as a solution platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals; and provides customizable lead capture landing pages that offer multiple home value estimates in the United States. Further, it provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts. It also provides Smartprojects; Smartcalendars, which align teams and organizations by connecting deadlines to workflows; Smartforms enables business users to collect information in a structured and consistent format; Smartautomation that automates repetitive processes; and Smartintegrations enable organizations and teams to connect, sync, and extend enterprise applications. In addition, it offers Connectors; and Control Center that enables organizations to achieve consistent work execution. As of January 31, 2018, it served approximately 92,000 customers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

