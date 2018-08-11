Credit Suisse Group Raises Sunrun (RUN) Price Target to $23.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunrun from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sunrun from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.73.

Sunrun traded down $1.05, reaching $13.29, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,787,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,412. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of -0.81. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.64 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Sunrun will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 90,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $1,373,209.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,281,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,720,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 217,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $2,357,163.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,820,990 shares of company stock worth $46,106,677 over the last ninety days. 19.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,067,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,716 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 132,890 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

