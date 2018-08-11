Credit Suisse Group Boosts Meggitt (MGGT) Price Target to GBX 450

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 365 ($4.72) to GBX 450 ($5.83) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

MGGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.31) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Meggitt to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 630 ($8.16) to GBX 645 ($8.35) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 522.50 ($6.76).

Get Meggitt alerts:

Shares of LON:MGGT opened at GBX 542.80 ($7.03) on Wednesday. Meggitt has a 12 month low of GBX 430.90 ($5.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 530 ($6.86).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.