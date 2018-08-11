Credit Suisse Group Boosts Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Price Target to $88.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a $66.12 rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.85.

JEC traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.88. The company had a trading volume of 845,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.49. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $73.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 700 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $46,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,357.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 4,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.10 per share, for a total transaction of $256,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $981,883.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEC. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2,423.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

