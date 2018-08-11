Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Mobile Mini (MINI)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MINI. BidaskClub downgraded Mobile Mini from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Mobile Mini from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, MED reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.88.

Mobile Mini traded down $0.05, hitting $45.95, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 285,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,111. Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.93.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Mobile Mini will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 86.21%.

In other Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen A. Mcconnell sold 20,000 shares of Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $937,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,760.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 3,768.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 101,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods.

