Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Chubb (CB)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CB. ValuEngine upgraded Chubb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $169.00 target price on Chubb and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.36.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $135.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb has a 12 month low of $123.96 and a 12 month high of $157.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Chubb will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $120,391.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,812.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 135 shares of company stock valued at $19,612 and sold 1,048 shares valued at $138,338. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

