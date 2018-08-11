Cowen Raises Apergy (APY) Price Target to $39.00

Apergy (NYSE:APY) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on APY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apergy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apergy in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apergy in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Apergy in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apergy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Apergy opened at $43.23 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Apergy has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $305.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.70 million. research analysts anticipate that Apergy will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Fisher acquired 3,000 shares of Apergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $126,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Asset Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. 6.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

