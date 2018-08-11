Countrywide (CWD) Upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Countrywide (LON:CWD) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has GBX 17.20 ($0.22) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 77 ($1.00).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities lowered Countrywide to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 89 ($1.15) to GBX 38 ($0.49) in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Countrywide in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.04) price objective on shares of Countrywide in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Countrywide presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 73.37 ($0.95).

LON:CWD opened at GBX 14.08 ($0.18) on Wednesday. Countrywide has a 12-month low of GBX 66.64 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 189.25 ($2.45).

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through UK Sales and Lettings, London Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

