Country Club Trust Company n.a. Takes $311,000 Position in Deluxe Co. (DLX)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Deluxe news, CEO Lee J. Schram sold 691 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $47,070.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,268,489.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee J. Schram sold 6,309 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $429,453.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,255,080.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe opened at $58.19 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $78.87.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.65 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.77%.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

