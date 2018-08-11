Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $400,000 in Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM) Stock

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 213,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,761 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1,818.2% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 105,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 46,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $863,235.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,225,885 shares in the company, valued at $133,823,390.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott A. Romberger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $93,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,575.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 729,014 shares of company stock worth $13,682,385. 19.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SEM opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.