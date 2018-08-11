Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Davita Inc (DVA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Davita by 250.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Davita during the first quarter valued at $173,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Davita during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Davita during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Davita during the first quarter valued at $243,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Davita news, Director William L. Roper sold 1,505 shares of Davita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $102,671.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,125.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,264 shares of Davita stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $86,912.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,697,798.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,107 shares of company stock valued at $211,976 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Davita has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

Davita opened at $71.79 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. Davita Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Davita had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Davita’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 4 EPS for the current year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

