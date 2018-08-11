Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,265 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Solar by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,949 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 24.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,164 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $1,036,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 205,395 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 493.6% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

In related news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 4,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $220,052.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $165,551.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,143.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,035 shares of company stock valued at $797,353 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Bank of America raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on First Solar from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

Shares of First Solar opened at $52.79 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $81.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.43). First Solar had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.