Cornerstone OnDemand’s (CSOD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their buy rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of CSOD traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,578. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $33.24 and a 52 week high of $55.31.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $132.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.33 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 10,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $586,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 140,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R C. Mark Baker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $542,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,806 shares of company stock valued at $6,709,408 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at $1,059,000. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,725,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 256.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 482,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,865,000 after purchasing an additional 48,470 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

