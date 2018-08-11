Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“: We reiterate our Overweight rating and $32 PT on 2Q18 results. Corbus provided an update on its clinical progress and highlighted several on-going clinical programs with lenabasum. While management did not host a call, we saw no surprises from the news releases and filings. We remain focused on the company’s execution of its three late-stage programs in systemic sclerosis (SSc), dermatomyositis (DM) and cystic fibrosis, which have collectively generated extensive evidence of lenabasum’s action on inflammatory and fibrotic conditions.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

CRBP stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,711. The company has a market cap of $265.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.16. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Hochman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 459,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,060. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $75,751. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 137,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 237.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 19,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutic products to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases.

