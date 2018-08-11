Control4 Corp (CTRL) Position Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Control4 were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Control4 by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,155,000 after buying an additional 142,055 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Control4 by 5.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Control4 by 663.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 36,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Control4 by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,189,000 after buying an additional 92,704 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Control4 during the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin Plaehn sold 110,000 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $3,483,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan Cashen sold 6,945 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $167,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,198.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,674,157 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CTRL opened at $32.31 on Friday. Control4 Corp has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $828.80 million, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.22.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Control4 had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Control4 Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Control4 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Control4 from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Control4 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Control4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Control4

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

