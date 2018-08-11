Contrasting Washington Federal (WAFD) & DANSKE Bk A/S/S (DNKEY)

DANSKE Bk A/S/S (OTCMKTS: DNKEY) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DANSKE Bk A/S/S and Washington Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DANSKE Bk A/S/S 41.47% 11.84% 0.56% Washington Federal 30.99% 9.93% 1.28%

This is a summary of recent ratings for DANSKE Bk A/S/S and Washington Federal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DANSKE Bk A/S/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Washington Federal 0 4 0 0 2.00

Washington Federal has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.62%. Given Washington Federal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than DANSKE Bk A/S/S.

Dividends

DANSKE Bk A/S/S pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. DANSKE Bk A/S/S pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Federal pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Federal has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. DANSKE Bk A/S/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

DANSKE Bk A/S/S has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Federal has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of DANSKE Bk A/S/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Washington Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Washington Federal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DANSKE Bk A/S/S and Washington Federal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DANSKE Bk A/S/S $7.31 billion 3.53 $3.17 billion $1.68 8.31 Washington Federal $601.13 million 4.65 $173.53 million $1.94 17.24

DANSKE Bk A/S/S has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Federal. DANSKE Bk A/S/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Federal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Washington Federal beats DANSKE Bk A/S/S on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

DANSKE Bk A/S/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides banking products and services to various customers. The company's Personal Banking segment offers advisory, property financing, leasing, insurance, and pension services to personal and private banking customers. Its Business Banking segment provides advisory, financing, investing, cash management, and risk management services to small and medium-sized businesses. The company's Corporates & Institutions segment offers strategic advice, financial solutions and products in capital markets, fixed income, currencies and commodities, and transaction banking to corporate and institutional customers. Its Wealth Management segment provides life insurance, health and accident insurance, unit-linked, pension savings, wealth and asset management, and private banking products and services to private individuals, companies, and institutional investors. The company's Northern Ireland segment offers various banking services. Danske Bank A/S also provides mortgage finance, real-estate brokerage, foreign exchange, and equity services, as well as trades in fixed income products. The company operates 280 branches in 8 countries. It has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also offers single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, home equity, and business loans. In addition, the company is involved insurance brokerage activities. As of September 30, 2017, it had 237 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

