Contrasting Superior Energy Services (SPN) & Core Laboratories (CLB)

Superior Energy Services (NYSE: SPN) and Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

This table compares Superior Energy Services and Core Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services $1.87 billion 0.80 -$205.92 million ($1.65) -5.87 Core Laboratories $659.81 million 7.56 $83.12 million $2.00 56.45

Core Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Superior Energy Services. Superior Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Core Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Energy Services and Core Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services -6.76% -16.43% -5.80% Core Laboratories 13.32% 64.13% 16.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Superior Energy Services and Core Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services 1 10 11 1 2.52 Core Laboratories 2 5 4 0 2.18

Superior Energy Services currently has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.36%. Core Laboratories has a consensus target price of $113.29, indicating a potential upside of 0.35%. Given Superior Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Superior Energy Services is more favorable than Core Laboratories.

Dividends

Core Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Superior Energy Services does not pay a dividend. Core Laboratories pays out 110.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Superior Energy Services has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Laboratories has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Core Laboratories beats Superior Energy Services on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools and surfaces; tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools, including stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and offshore well decommissioning services comprising plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life, and dismantling and removing associated infrastructure. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs. This segment offers laboratory-based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. It also provides proprietary and joint industry studies. The Production Enhancement segment includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. This segment offers integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to improve the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.