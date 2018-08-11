Contrasting Stifel Financial (SF) and Virtu Financial (VIRT)

Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Stifel Financial has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtu Financial has a beta of -0.86, meaning that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stifel Financial and Virtu Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stifel Financial $2.93 billion 1.30 $182.87 million $3.99 13.44 Virtu Financial $1.02 billion 3.88 $2.93 million $0.57 37.02

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Virtu Financial. Stifel Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virtu Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stifel Financial and Virtu Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stifel Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80 Virtu Financial 0 5 3 0 2.38

Stifel Financial currently has a consensus target price of $76.33, indicating a potential upside of 42.33%. Virtu Financial has a consensus target price of $29.78, indicating a potential upside of 41.13%. Given Stifel Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than Virtu Financial.

Dividends

Stifel Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Virtu Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Stifel Financial pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Virtu Financial pays out 168.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Stifel Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Virtu Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Stifel Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of Virtu Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stifel Financial and Virtu Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stifel Financial 7.97% 13.97% 1.82% Virtu Financial 11.30% 19.62% 3.41%

Summary

Stifel Financial beats Virtu Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. The company also manages and participates in underwritings for corporate and public finance. Stifel Financial Corp. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Its Execution Services segment comprises agency-based trading and trading venues, which offer execution services in equities, ETFs, futures, and fixed income to institutions, banks, and broker dealers. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

