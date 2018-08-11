Contrasting Science Applications International (SAIC) & Cerner (CERN)

Science Applications International (NYSE: SAIC) and Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 0 5 4 0 2.44 Cerner 0 6 11 0 2.65

Science Applications International presently has a consensus price target of $84.71, indicating a potential downside of 1.62%. Cerner has a consensus price target of $71.74, indicating a potential upside of 10.07%. Given Cerner’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cerner is more favorable than Science Applications International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 3.95% 56.35% 8.87% Cerner 16.06% 15.26% 11.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.8% of Science Applications International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Cerner shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Science Applications International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Cerner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Science Applications International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cerner does not pay a dividend. Science Applications International pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $4.45 billion 0.82 $179.00 million $3.53 24.39 Cerner $5.14 billion 4.17 $866.97 million $2.20 29.63

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than Science Applications International. Science Applications International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cerner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Science Applications International has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerner has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cerner beats Science Applications International on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure. The company serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency; the National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform that enables organizations to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care, as well as EHR agnostic platform, CareAware, that facilitates connectivity of health care devices to EHRs. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of clinical and financial health care information technology solutions, as well as departmental, connectivity, population health, and care coordination solutions; and various complementary services, including support, hosting, managed, implementation, and strategic consulting services. Further, it provides various services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management, revenue cycle, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs, and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. It serves integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments, and public health organizations. Cerner Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.

