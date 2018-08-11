Contrasting Hitachi (HTHIY) and Construction Partners (ROAD)

Construction Partners (NASDAQ: ROAD) and Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Construction Partners alerts:

This table compares Construction Partners and Hitachi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Construction Partners N/A N/A N/A Hitachi 4.15% 10.27% 4.50%

Hitachi pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Construction Partners does not pay a dividend. Hitachi pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Construction Partners and Hitachi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Construction Partners 0 0 4 1 3.20 Hitachi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Construction Partners presently has a consensus price target of $15.10, suggesting a potential upside of 35.91%. Given Construction Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Construction Partners is more favorable than Hitachi.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Construction Partners and Hitachi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Construction Partners $568.21 million 1.00 $26.04 million N/A N/A Hitachi $88.38 billion 0.38 $3.42 billion $7.40 9.34

Hitachi has higher revenue and earnings than Construction Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of Construction Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Hitachi shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc., an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. Its services cover construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides site development, paving, utility and drainage systems, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt. It serves customers primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company was formerly known as SunTx CPI Growth Company, Inc. and changed its name to Construction Partners, Inc. in September 2017. Construction Partners, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Dothan, Alabama.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services worldwide. The company's Information & Telecommunication Systems segment offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services; and servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs. Its Social Infrastructure & Industrial Systems segment provides industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; and thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems, and transmission and distribution systems. The company's Electronic Systems & Equipment segment offers semiconductor processing equipment, test and measurement equipment, industrial products, medical electronics equipment, and power tools. Its Construction Machinery segment provides hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mining machinery. The company's High Functional Materials & Components segment offers semiconductor and display related materials, circuit boards and materials, automotive parts, energy storage devices, specialty steels, magnetic materials and components, casting components and materials, and wires and cables. Its Automotive Systems segment provides engine management, electric power train, drive control, and car information systems. The company's Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems segment offers air-conditioning equipment, room air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines. Its Others segment provides optical disk drives, property management, and others. The company's Financial Services segment offers leasing and loan guarantee services. Hitachi, Ltd. has collaboration with the University of Utah Health and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.