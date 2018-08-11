Contrasting First Data (FDC) and DHI Group (DHX)

First Data (NYSE: FDC) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Data and DHI Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Data 0 2 23 0 2.92 DHI Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Data currently has a consensus target price of $24.84, indicating a potential upside of 0.69%. DHI Group has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.76%. Given First Data’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Data is more favorable than DHI Group.

Risk and Volatility

First Data has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHI Group has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Data and DHI Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Data $12.05 billion 1.91 $1.47 billion $1.28 19.27 DHI Group $207.95 million 0.54 $15.97 million $0.15 14.00

First Data has higher revenue and earnings than DHI Group. DHI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Data, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Data and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Data 15.39% 21.88% 2.87% DHI Group 8.57% 5.98% 2.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.9% of First Data shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of First Data shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of DHI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Data beats DHI Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The GFS segment provides technology solutions for bank and non-bank issuers comprising credit, retail private label, commercial card, and loan processing; licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS processing application; and account services, including card personalization and embossing, customer communications, remittance processing, professional services, and customer servicing consisting of call center solutions and back office processing. The NSS segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions comprising debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, as well as its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and connections services to professional communities in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology; Rigzone, a Website that delivers online content, data, and career services in the oil and gas industry; Hcareers, a Website for hospitality jobs in North America; and BioSpace, a resource for biotechnology careers, news, and resources in the area of life sciences. Further, it operates Targeted Job Fairs for technology, energy, and security-cleared professionals. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

