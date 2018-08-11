Contrasting Euronav (EURN) & StealthGas (GASS)

Euronav (NYSE: EURN) and StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Euronav alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Euronav and StealthGas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 3 3 0 2.50 StealthGas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Euronav currently has a consensus target price of $9.55, indicating a potential upside of 14.37%. StealthGas has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.44%. Given StealthGas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe StealthGas is more favorable than Euronav.

Dividends

Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. StealthGas does not pay a dividend. Euronav pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Euronav and StealthGas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $513.37 million 2.59 $1.38 million ($0.09) -92.78 StealthGas $154.31 million 0.93 -$1.21 million $0.14 25.71

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than StealthGas. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StealthGas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Euronav has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StealthGas has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Euronav and StealthGas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav -16.10% -5.18% -3.30% StealthGas -5.77% 0.24% 0.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Euronav shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of StealthGas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

StealthGas beats Euronav on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of March 19, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels, including 28 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 22 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals. As of April 17, 2018, it had a fleet of 56 vessels comprising 52 LPG carriers with a total capacity of 329,149 cubic meters; 3 medium range product tankers; and 1 Aframax oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.