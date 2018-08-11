Contrasting Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) & Seadrill Partners (SDLP)

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO) and Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diamond Offshore Drilling and Seadrill Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Offshore Drilling $1.49 billion 1.70 $18.34 million $0.82 22.44 Seadrill Partners $1.13 billion 0.24 $141.20 million N/A N/A

Seadrill Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Volatility & Risk

Diamond Offshore Drilling has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seadrill Partners has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Seadrill Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Diamond Offshore Drilling does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Diamond Offshore Drilling and Seadrill Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Offshore Drilling 8 7 2 0 1.65 Seadrill Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diamond Offshore Drilling presently has a consensus target price of $15.57, indicating a potential downside of 15.37%. Given Diamond Offshore Drilling’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Diamond Offshore Drilling is more favorable than Seadrill Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of Seadrill Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Diamond Offshore Drilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Offshore Drilling and Seadrill Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Offshore Drilling -5.57% -1.06% -0.64% Seadrill Partners 8.17% 1.17% 0.48%

Summary

Seadrill Partners beats Diamond Offshore Drilling on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

About Seadrill Partners

Seadrill Partners LLC owns, operates, and acquires offshore drilling units in the United States, Angola, Thailand, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Indonesia, Ghana, and internationally. The company primarily serves various oil and gas companies. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of four semi-submersible drilling rigs, four drillships, and three tender rigs. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

