Contrasting Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) and CDK Global (CDK)

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of CDK Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CDK Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and CDK Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadridge Financial Solutions 9.88% 46.16% 15.20% CDK Global 14.99% -361.64% 14.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Broadridge Financial Solutions and CDK Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 5 0 0 2.00 CDK Global 0 1 2 0 2.67

Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $107.33, suggesting a potential downside of 17.03%. CDK Global has a consensus price target of $78.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.40%. Given CDK Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CDK Global is more favorable than Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and CDK Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.33 billion 3.48 $326.80 million $4.19 30.88 CDK Global $2.22 billion 3.79 $295.60 million $2.43 26.34

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than CDK Global. CDK Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadridge Financial Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDK Global has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Broadridge Financial Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. CDK Global pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Broadridge Financial Solutions pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CDK Global pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and CDK Global has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Broadridge Financial Solutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats CDK Global on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution. It also provides registered proxy, registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services to corporations; and distributes regulatory reports and corporate action/reorganization event information, and tax reporting solutions. In addition, this segment offers customer communication solutions, including processing and distributing its clients' transactional, regulatory, and marketing communications through print and digital channels. Further, it provides cloud-based marketing and customer communication tools, as well as customer and account data aggregation and reporting services; and creates sales and educational content, including seminars and a library of financial planning topics, as well as customizable advisor Websites, search engine marketing, and electronic and print newsletters. Additionally, this segment offers mutual fund and retirement, and mutual fund trade processing services. Its Global Technology and Operations segment offers computerized real-time transaction processing services that include desktop productivity tools, data aggregation, performance reporting, portfolio management, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, settlement, reference data, reconciliations, and accounting; multi-currency solutions to support real-time global trading; and managed services solutions, which comprise securities clearing, record-keeping, and custody-related functions. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The company's solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

