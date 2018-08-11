Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Receives $66.98 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.98.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harold Hamm bought 136,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.30 per share, with a total value of $8,880,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 16.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,985,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $970,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,030 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2,513.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,306,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,929 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 331.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 774,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,143,000 after purchasing an additional 594,949 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,053,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,886,000. 22.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Continental Resources opened at $64.78 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 127.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $69.91.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 14.01%. equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

