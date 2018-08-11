Consolidated Water (CWCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million.

Shares of Consolidated Water traded down $0.80, hitting $13.40, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 41,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,180. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $204.94 million, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on CWCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the United States, and Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

